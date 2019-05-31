More from Bengal will be inducted as Ministers: BJP leader

More MPs from will be inducted in the on top of the two who were made Ministers on Thursday, told MPs from his party on Friday.

"Two MPs have been inducted and many others would also be inducted in future. It is a continuous process. Our responsibility was to send the maximum number of MPs from Bengal and provide sufficient support so that Modiji becomes the PM," Ghosh said.

He was responding to a query whether the state was deprived as only two Ministers from Bengal featured in Modi 2.0 government.

The two are Ministers of State Babul Supriyo, who has been assigned the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Debasree Chaudhuri, a first-time who has been given the responsibility of the

Supriyo, re-elected from Asansol, had served as MoS in the previous too.

Ghosh, a newly elected from Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, said: "I believe the state would benefit in future as the party's central leadership has kept its focus on our state."

The BJP won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha, a huge leap from 2014 when it bagged only two seats.

"There was expectation (there will be more Ministers from Bengal) but there is no reason to be disappointed. I mentioned it He acknowledged the fact," he said.

