EU calls for deeper association with Central Asia: Tusk

The is aiming to strengthen its partnership with countries, said here on Friday.

"The EU has just outlined its strategy for a deeper partnership with and with all of its countries," he said after meeting Kazakh

Tusk, who arrived in Nur-Sultan from Tajikistan, called a "crucial for the EU" and stressed that the positive dynamics in the region "have created new opportunities for cooperation" between the EU and

"Your country is a bridge between and the and between and With our new Strategy, we propose to forge a stronger and modern partnership, deepen our cooperation on energy, transport and digital connections," said the Polish

Tusk said he discussed with the Kazakh leader the nation's reform programme to improve conditions for business, the rule of law, fundamental rights, good governance and the fight against corruption, news reported.

"The EU is Kazakhstan's first trading and foreign investor. The EU- enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement will soon be ratified by all EU member states," he said.

Tokayev, in turn, promised Tusk to maintain the republic's course towards "an exhaustive and constructive association with the EU".

"We continue to work actively to deepen the strategic partnership with the main European countries. Kazakhstan's 'Road to Europe' programme and the EU's strategy towards Central Asia are examples of our successful interaction in various fields," he said.

During his visit to Kazakhstan, coinciding with the of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repression, Tusk visited the memorial to remember the victims of the former

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)