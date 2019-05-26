More graduates, post graduates in new Odisha, Andhra Assemblies

The number of graduate and post-graduate MLAs have increased in the newly-elected Assemblies in and Odisha while the education profile of the winners in Assembly remains the same as the previous Assembly.

According to PRS Legislative Research, the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and have had an impact on the demographic structure of each of these assemblies.

In Andhra Pradesh, MLAs with post-graduate degrees have increased in the new Assembly, while the average age of the incoming legislators also increased by two years. The number of women legislators has decreased by six from 20 in 2014 to 16 now.

The YSR Party stormed to power in the state, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The ruling only won 23 seats.

In Odisha, the number of graduates and post-graduates increased while the average age and gender composition of the newly elected Assembly generally remains similar.

The ruling won 112 seats in the 147-member House. The has become the main opposition party by winning 23 seats. The got only nine seats.

The average age of the Assembly has increased by four years to 52 years while the education and gender profile of the assembly remains the same as the previous Assembly.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), which dislodged the government of Pawan Kumar Chamling, who was the in the country - in power since 1994, has 17 legislators in the 32-member house. The SDF has the remaining 15.

--IANS

pgs-bns/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)