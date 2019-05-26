Modi meets mother, seeks blessings

Narendra Modi, who arrived in home state on Sunday on a two-day visit after the BJP's landslide victory in the elections, called on his mother and sought her blessings.

Modi, along with Amit Shah, landed at the and later addressed a thanks-giving public address to the people of Gujarat, which gave the party all the 26 seats once again.

Even as scores of people waited to have a glimpse of him, the then reached Raisan near here to seek his mother Hiraba's blessings. The nonagenarian stays with Modi's younger brother in Raisan.

Modi will halt for the night at the Raj Bhavan.

--IANS

desai/vd

