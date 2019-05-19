Most exit polls predict BJP-led NDA government will return to power

-
ALSO READ
NDA tipped to retain power at the Centre: Exit polls on TV
Modi likely to form government again: Republic TV exit poll
BJP will do better than what Exit Polls are predicting : GVL Narasimha Rao
Neta-NewsX predicts 242 seats for NDA, 164 for UPA
LS seats not adding up for UPA even after possible post-poll tie-ups (IANS Election Special)
-
The BJP-led NDA is set to return to power, according to most exit polls released on Sunday, with Congress-led UPA expected to fall far short of numbers to reach the half-way mark in the Lok Sabha elections.
The exit polls, released on the conclusion of seven-phase Lok Sabha election, also predicted that "others" will gain a significant chunk of seats ranging from 94 to 138.
Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted National Democratic Alliance getting a full majority with the range of seats going from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as Lok Sabha elections have been held on 542 of 543 seats.
The exit polls predicted United Progressive Alliance getting 82 to 165 seats. Six exit polls predicted that "other" parties were likely to get more seats than the the UPA.
The IANS-CVoter predicted 287 seats for NDA, Republic Bharat Jan ki Baat 305, News Nation 282-290, Times Now-VMR 306, India News-Polstrat 298, Sudarshan News 313, ABP-Neilsen 267, India Today 339-365, News 18-IPSOS 336, News 24-Today's Chanakya 350+-14, NewsX-Neta 242, Suvarna News 305+-10 and India TV-CNX 290-310.
For UPA, the IANS-CVoter predicted 128 seats, Republic Bharat Jan ki Baat 124, News Nation 118-126, Times Now-VMR 142, India News-Polstrat 118, Sudarshan News 121, ABP-Neilsen 127, India Today 77-108, News 18-IPSOS 82, News 24-Today's Chanakya 95+-9, NewsX Neta 165, Suvarna News 124+-2 and India TV-CNX 115-125.
The predictions for "others" are IANS-CVoter 127 seats, Republic Bharat Jan ki Baat 113, News Nation 130-138, Times Now-VMR 94, India News-Polstrat 126, Sudarshan News 109, ABP-Neilsen 148, India Today 69-95, News 18-IPSOS 124, News 24-Today's Chanakya 94+-11, NewsX Neta 136, Suvarna News 102 and India TV-CNX 116-128.
The results will be declared on May 23.
--IANS
ps/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU