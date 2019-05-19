Most exit polls predict BJP-led NDA government will return to power

The BJP-led NDA is set to return to power, according to most exit polls released on Sunday, with Congress-led UPA expected to fall far short of numbers to reach the half-way mark in the elections.

The exit polls, released on the conclusion of seven-phase election, also predicted that "others" will gain a significant chunk of seats ranging from 94 to 138.

Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted getting a full majority with the range of seats going from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as elections have been held on 542 of 543 seats.

The exit polls predicted getting 82 to 165 seats. Six exit polls predicted that "other" parties were likely to get more seats than the the UPA.

The IANS-CVoter predicted 287 seats for NDA, Republic Bharat 305, News Nation 282-290, Times Now-VMR 306, India News-Polstrat 298, Sudarshan News 313, ABP-Neilsen 267, 339-365, News 18- 336, News 24-Today's Chanakya 350+-14, NewsX-Neta 242, Suvarna News 305+-10 and India TV-CNX 290-310.

For UPA, the IANS-CVoter predicted 128 seats, Republic Bharat 124, News Nation 118-126, Times Now-VMR 142, India News-Polstrat 118, Sudarshan News 121, ABP-Neilsen 127, 77-108, News 18- 82, News 24-Today's Chanakya 95+-9, NewsX Neta 165, Suvarna News 124+-2 and India TV-CNX 115-125.

The predictions for "others" are IANS-CVoter 127 seats, Republic Bharat 113, News Nation 130-138, Times Now-VMR 94, India News-Polstrat 126, Sudarshan News 109, ABP-Neilsen 148, 69-95, News 18- 124, News 24-Today's Chanakya 94+-11, NewsX Neta 136, Suvarna News 102 and India TV-CNX 116-128.

The results will be declared on May 23.

