NDA likely to win 277 seats, says ABP-Nielsen exit poll

Projecting a return to power for the NDA, the ABP-Nielsen exit poll on Sunday predicted that the BJP-led alliance would get 277 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2014 elections, the NDA had got 336 seats, out of which the BJP had won 282 seats on its own.

According to this exit poll, the Congress-led (UPA) would win 130 seats, while the other parties are likely to win 135 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The exit poll has also projected a thumping win for the Mahagathbandhan of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal in with 45 out of the state's 80 seats.

The BJP, which had won a lion's share of 71 seats in the last general election, is likely to suffer a setback, with the poll predicting that it is expected to win only 33 seats.

The is expected to win on just two seats.

In Maharashtra, the exit poll predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine was likely to bag 34 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats. The data predicted loss of eight seats to the NDA as compared to 2014. The UPA is projected to win 14 seats here.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA bagged 42 seats, while the and combine could manage to get only six seats.

The exit poll has also predicted a massive victory for the combine in the crucial state of with as many as 34 of the state's 40 seats going into the NDA's kitty.

The exit poll predicted a massive blow to the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, by giving it a mere six seats.

In the last general election, the BJP-LJP-RLSP combine won 31 Lok Sabha seats out of 40, the RJD-Congress- won seven and the JD-U managed to bag only two.

In West Bengal, the ABP-Nielsen exit poll has predicted a major dent in the number of seats secured by the Trinamool Congress, by reducing it to 24 seats.

The BJP is projected to gain massively by securing 16 seats, up from two last time.

The is likely to get mere two seats, while the Left parties are not likely to open their account.

The ABP exit polls has also projected the BJP bagging five out of seven seats in Delhi, a loss of two seats. The had won all seven seats in in 2014. The exit poll has projected victory of Congress and on one seat each here.

In Gujarat, the BJP is expected to repeat its stellar performance by winning 24 out of 26 seats, leaving only two seats for the Congress.

In Rajasthan, where the lost power in the December 2018 Assembly election, it is expected to clinch 19 of 25 seats. The Congress is likely to fare dismally with just six seats in its kitty.

The exit poll has also predicted a poor show for the BJP in the southern states of Telangana, and The only southern state where it predicts the BJP to perform well is in

In Chhattisgarh, the exit poll projects a neck to neck fight between the BJP and the Congress by giving six seats to BJP and five to Congress.

