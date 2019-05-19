TN BJP flays VCK leader for terming Gandhi a Hindu extremist

BJP on Sunday condemned (VCK) leader for terming a Hindu extremist.

In a statement issued here Soundararajan said: "Now Gandhi has turned into an extremist in his eyes. Thirumavalan has gone to the worse extent to term Gandhi a Hindu extremist. Now what will other parties say to this?"

Soundararajan said Gandhi had asked people to be truthful to their own religion and Thirumavalavan has made him an extremist.

In an interview to News18 Tamil channel, Thirumavalan said a person can have an extreme belief in a religion or a political party and it can be termed as extremism.

"In that manner, Gandhi is an extremist. He had extreme belief in Hinduism. But is a terrorist. So when one says Gandhi is Hindu extremist, then is a Hindu terrorist," Thirumavalan said.

Coming to the defence of Kamal Haasan, the said Godse was a Hindu.

Campaigning for his party candidate in Aravakuruchi assembly constituency, Haasan had said independent India's first extremist/terrorist was a Hindu -

