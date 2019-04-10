Most surprising thing at BSB's Grammy Museum exhibit

Pop group have shared the most surprising thing that people will find at their Museum exhibit.

Before the band, which consists of Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell, embarks on their DNA World Tour they're reminiscing on almost 26 years of being together at the Museum's Backstreet Boys: The Experience in

The fan exhibition features the band's mementos, including childhood photographs, wardrobe, awards, music video memorabilia and so much more.

One thing that will definitely make fans nostalgic are the original "Quit playing games (with my heart)" shirts.

"I'm surprised they stayed in such good condition, is the original shirts we wore from the 'Quit playing games' video," A.J. told etonline.com.

"Mind you they are dry now, they were soaking wet in the video."

Nick added: "We had to dig into some of our old warehouses and storage units to find some of these things that we didn't know existed anymore. I mean we went all the way back to our Millennium tour, found the blue outfits that we wore...

"Just things that people hadn't seen before, or hadn't seen in a long time. We put together a great collection of things that I think people will be able to remember and recall, and celebrate with us."

Brian's high school diploma, school trophies, fan mail and even A.J.'s baby outfit he wore when he was taken home from the hospital are featured.

The Museum's Backstreet Boys: The Experience is now open and will run until September 2.

--IANS

