Emma Corrin to play Lady Diana in 'The Crown'

Newcomer has bagged the role of Lady Spencer in the show "The Crown".

Honoured to be a part of the show, said in a statement: "Beyond excited and honoured to be joining 'The Crown' for its fourth season. I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal."

considers Lady her "icon" and she hopes to do "justice" to the role.

" was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice."

Creator described Corrin as a "brilliant talent" who "immediately captivated" the

" is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from an anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation," he added.

The upcoming third season of "The Crown" will focus on the Wilson era - the 1964-1970 and 1974-1976 terms of - and the fourth season will revolve around former British and Diana, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

