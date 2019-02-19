P Diddy's wax figure decapitated at Madame Tussauds

-
Rapper and music mogul P Diddy's wax figure was brutally decapitated in New York City Madame Tussauds.
According to NBC, an unidentified assailant toppled over his wax figure on the ninth floor of the iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum on Sunday, causing the figure's head to fall off.
The attacker, who was reportedly yelling and aggressively gesturing towards the wax statue, proceeded to stomp on the decapitated head.
New York police is investigating the matter and they described by police as white or Hispanic and in his 20s or 30s, Page Six reported.
The outburst caused an estimated USD 300,000 in damages.
Motive for the attack remains unclear.
