Non-film music close to my heart: Sukriti Kakar

Sukriti Kakar, who has sung for Bollywood movies like "Kapoor & Sons" and "Dil Dhadakne Do", has entered the "exciting journey of pop music" and says non-film music has been extremely close to her heart.

Speaking about the track, Sukriti said in a statement: "Non-film music has been extremely close to my heart right from the time when I was a kid and grew up in the entire remix and Indian pop music era.

"We've just entered this exciting journey of pop music in our careers and our first -- 'Mafiyaan' -- is one such song which resonates with the kind of things we want to talk about through our music.

"Unlike our film songs, this is our baby since we made it right from scratch and had complete creative control over it."

"Mafiyaan" is a reflection of the attitude of today's generation towards break-ups.

Break-ups today are not just about moving-on, it's about celebrating the "moving-on" by unfollowing, shaking a leg and announcing their single status.

"I'm in love with the entire process of songwriting and making a song. 'Mafiyaan' is the first project I've had complete control over and I couldn't be happier with the outcome," Prakriti said.

"Through our song, we're reaching out to people to stay chill through heartbreak and get rid of the rotten apples from their life," she added.

Directed by Adil Shaikh, the video reflects the transition of love turned into a break-up party.

Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, India and South Asia, said: "'Mafiyaan' is an unique composition and is a fantastically curated track with Sukriti and Prakriti, Akull, Mellow D, MJ5 and making it a great collaborative effort."

