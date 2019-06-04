Motu Patlu find spot at Madame Tussauds in Delhi

Indian animated characters Patlu have found a place at the here, becoming the first Indian animated characters to have their wax statues at the museum.

The statues of the iconic Nicktoons Patlu, based on the popular Lotpot kids magazine characters, were unveiled on Tuesday, read a statement.

The show is aired on

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, of Hindi Mass Entertainment and the Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said: "' Patlu' since its television debut on seven years ago has gone on to be a global phenomenon, much loved and adored by kids. Taking the characters out of television screens into theatricals, consumer products, games have all added to the allure of the characters and helped forge an everlasting bond with kids."

To this, P.K. Bajaj, Editor-Owner, Lotpot Group, added: "It always feels very nice to see and experience the love and affection of people have for our characters We are happy now fans of can meet them in person."

