MP celebrates Makar Sankranti with zeal

on Tuesday celebrated the festival of with gaiety and zeal as thousands of people thronged temples and river banks to offer prayers and take part in rituals.

Devotees gathered in large numbers in the holy city of since dawn to take a dip in the And as the Sun came up, they offered prayers to it and distributed 'khichdi' and 'til laddoos'.

Similarly, at Gwarighat -- a small town on the banks of the near the city of -- thousands of devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip. People also donated and other things to the poor and the needy.

Temples were bustling with devotees offering special prayers to the deities on the auspicious day.

At several places across the state, people were flying kites.

