MP celebrates Makar Sankranti with zeal

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti with gaiety and zeal as thousands of people thronged temples and river banks to offer prayers and take part in rituals.
Devotees gathered in large numbers in the holy city of Ujjain since dawn to take a dip in the Kshipra river. And as the Sun came up, they offered prayers to it and distributed 'khichdi' and 'til laddoos'.
Similarly, at Gwarighat -- a small town on the banks of the Narmada river near the city of Jabalpur -- thousands of devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip. People also donated food items and other things to the poor and the needy.
Temples were bustling with devotees offering special prayers to the deities on the auspicious day.
At several places across the state, people were flying kites.
--IANS
hindi-mag/bg
