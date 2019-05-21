BJP demands probe into Delhi police officer's death

on Monday condoled the death of a police Sub Inspector, who died in a scuffle with some miscreants, and demanded a probe into the incident.

"Saddened by the loss of .. May God give strength to the family to bear this calamity. Proper enquiry should be conducted and culprits should be punished as goondaism and Urban Naxalism should have no place in the society," tweeted.

His remarks came after Rajkumar, a Delhi Police was killed on Sunday night in Kasturba Nagar area of the national capital.

According to Rajkumar's family, the had gone for a walk after dinner. Later, he got involved in a fight with some miscreants as the police had set up a permanent picket in the area where bootleggers reside.

One person has been arrested.

--IANS

aks/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)