BJP demands probe into Delhi police officer's death

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday condoled the death of a police Sub Inspector, who died in a scuffle with some miscreants, and demanded a probe into the incident.
"Saddened by the loss of Sub Inspector Rajkumar... May God give strength to the family to bear this calamity. Proper enquiry should be conducted and culprits should be punished as goondaism and Urban Naxalism should have no place in the society," Tiwari tweeted.
His remarks came after Rajkumar, a Delhi Police Sub Inspector was killed on Sunday night in Kasturba Nagar area of the national capital.
According to Rajkumar's family, the police officer had gone for a walk after dinner. Later, he got involved in a fight with some miscreants as the police had set up a permanent picket in the area where bootleggers reside.
One person has been arrested.
