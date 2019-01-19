Mueller disputes report that Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress

Robert Mueller's office has disputed a News story as "not accurate", after the outlet reported that had directed his former personal to lie to

"BuzzFeed's description of specific statements to the Counsel's Office, and characterisation of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen's Congressional testimony are not accurate," Peter Carr, a for Mueller's office, said in a statement on Friday night.

It's highly unusual for the counsel's office to provide a statement to the media, outside of court filings and judicial hearings, about any of its ongoing investigative activities, reported.

In response, said in a statement: "We are continuing to report and determine what the special is disputing. We remain confident in the accuracy of our report."

Ben Smith, the at Buzzfeed, echoed the outlet's statement, saying: "We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it, and we urge the Special to make clear what he's disputing."

The story, by reporters and published on Thursday night, asserted that Cohen had told Mueller's investigators that "after the election, the personally instructed him to lie - by claiming that negotiations (for a Trump development project in Moscow) ended months earlier than they actually did - in order to obscure Trump's involvement"

BuzzFeed attributed its assertion to two enforcement sources.

The report also quoted the sources as saying that Mueller's office had corroborated Trump company emails, text messages and other documents, though the BuzzFeed reporters were unclear on Friday in television interviews about whether they had seen the documents described in their story.

The story made several other claims that remain uncorroborated by other outlets regarding Cohen's lies to and communications with Mueller.

Trump addressed Muller's spokesman's statement Friday night, referencing how BuzzFeed had published a dossier in 2016 of uncorroborated intelligence compiled by former agent Christopher Steele, reported.

"Remember it was Buzzfeed that released the totally discredited 'Dossier,' paid for by Crooked and the Democrats (as opposition research), on which the entire Russian probe is based!" he tweeted. "A very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our Country!"

Steele worked for the intelligence firm Fusion GPS, which was retained by Perkins Coie, the firm for the campaign and the

Trump's praised Mueller for issuing the disputing statement, and accused the press of showing bias against the in its coverage of the BuzzFeed report.

A source told on Friday that the company knew of no documents regarding the proposed in that reflected conversations about the matter after January 2016.

