Music composer Naresh Sharma returns to films with 'I Am Banni'

Music composer Naresh Sharma, who did the music arrangement for the 1990 film "Aashiqui", has joined hands with singer Sukhwinder Singh to create a number called "Hanji hunji" for the movie "I Am Banni".
The lyrics are penned by Anand B. Seshadri and Kaushal Kishore. The song highlights the vibrant tradition of the people dwelling in Kutch.
"You can never retire from music. But the decision to take a rather long sabbatical was conscious because I wanted to keep up with times and connect with what the new generation wants. So, I kept observing the kind of music being made," Sharma, who conducted his first orchestra at the age of 17 with Pyarelal of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, said in a statement.
"The 'Hanji hunji' song has come out really well. Sukhwinder Singh, Parthiv Gohil, Soumee Sailsh and Abigail Mergulhao have done complete justice to it," he added.
The film "I Am Banni" promotes 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. Directed by Nitin Chaudhary and K.K. Makwana, and produced by Anil Garg of RG Movies, it will release on February 8.
