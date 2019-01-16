Tamil actor Vishal on marriage: Next biggest transition in life

Krishna on Wednesday revealed that he is all set to enter wedlock and he described it as the next big transition in life.

The 38-year-old star is all set to marry Reddy, a who has appeared in Telugu films like "Pellichoopulu" and "Arjun Reddy".

"Yes. Happy. Too happy. Her name is And yes, she said 'yes'. And it's confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. Will be announcing the date soon," tweeted on Wednesday.

also shared two pictures with Anisha.

On her page, Anisha wrote: "I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart."

"I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be intention towards collective learning, love and moral value," she added.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the wedding is set to take place in March.

Currently busy shooting for Tamil actioner "Ayogya", a remake of Telugu "Temper"; Vishal is expected to take a break upon completing this project.

