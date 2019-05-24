My body, my rules: Fatima hits back at troll

Shaikh gave a befitting reply to a who commented on the "Dangal" actress' dressing style, saying it's "my body".

Fatima on Friday posted a photograph of herself wearing a pair of trousers and shirt, and enjoying the sunset while sitting by a lake.

While many appreciated and praised the photograph, there was one netizen who asked Fatima to cover her body with clothes and reminded her of her religion - Islam.

After reading the comment, Fatima blocked the user and wrote: "Aur aap mere dost. You are blocked. Mah Badan.. mah rulz.. your gamla, your phool (My body, my rules)."

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in "Bhoot Police", which also stars

--IANS

sim/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)