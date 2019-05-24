Several film celebs win in LS battle, some lose

In the political 'dangal' of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, a slew of film celebrities including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Kirron Kher, Tiwari, Anubhav Mohanty, and emerged victorious.

Veteran Hema Malini, Bollywood's evergreen 'Dreamgirl', won from Mathura by 293,471 votes, defeating Narendra Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Bollywood's action star Sunny Deol, famous for his 'Dhai kilo ka haath' dialogue, displayed the weight of his stardom in Gurdaspur in as he won with 82,459 votes against (Congress).

Kirron Kher, the candidate in Chandigarh, defeated Pawan Kumar Bansal (Congress).

In West Bengal, candidates and emerged big winners.

Mimi overcame (BJP) in Jadavpur by 295,239 votes while Nushrat defeated BJP's Sayantan Basu in Basirhat by 350,369 votes.

Deepak Adhikari, also from the Trinamool, worsted Bharati Ghosh (BJP) in Ghatal by 107,973 votes.

In Delhi, BJP's Hans and Tiwari won easily.

Popular Hans who fought from North West routed Gugan Singh of by 553,897 votes while Tiwari triumphed over former (Congress) in North East by 366,102 votes.

The Bhojpuri star power was also in play as defeated Ram Bhual Nishad of in Gorakhpur. He won by 301,664 votes.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, who contested from Mandya in Karnataka, emerged victorious against of Janata Dal-Secular by 125,876 votes.

of BJD won against BJP's Baijayant Panda by 152,584 votes in Kendrapara, Odisha.

In Maharashtra's Shirur constituency, actor of NCP won against Shivaji Adhalrao Dattatrey (Shiv Sena) by 58,483 votes.

Not lucky was Urmila Matondkar, a fresh entrant into politics who as the lost to BJP's by 465,247 votes.

Actress of Trinamool lost to of in by 197,637 votes.

The Sinha couple -- Shatrughan and wife -- too tasted defeat.

Shatrughan, who shifted allegiance from the to Congress, lost to BJP's in Patna Sahib by 284,657 votes. His actress wife Sinha, who represented Samajwadi Party, fell short of 347,302 votes and lost to in

Among the others who lost was Congress' Raj Babbar, who was trumped by Rajkumar Chahar of BJP in by 495,065 votes.

Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popular as Nirahua, lost as a BJP candidate to and former Uttar Pradesh by 259,874 votes in Azamgarh.

Actress of BJP lost to of SP in Rampur by 109,997 votes.

Actor Prakash Raj, who contested as an independent in Bangalore Central, lost too.

