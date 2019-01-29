Nagaland cabinet rejects Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

The cabinet on Monday rejected the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 which was passed in the earlier this month.

said the Cabinet discussed the Bill at length.

It took into account the will and desire of all sections of the people of the state who expressed their opposition and resentment to the Bill in various forms in a democratic manner.

The cabinet clarified that the state government, which represents the will and desire of the people, remains opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill .

The cabinet headed by also assured that the National Democratic People's Party-led People's government would leave no stone un-turned to constantly protect the rights and privileges of the people and continue to undertake measures to further strengthen safeguards of the people.

--IANS

rrk/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)