No law says MLAs need to file assets, liabilities to Lokayukta: AAP

The (AAP) on Monday said its MLAs had filed their assets and liabilities to in the 2013 and 2015 elections, adding there is no law which mentions MLAs need to file it to the

"AAP MLAs had filed their assets and liabilities to in 2013 elections and then in 2015 elections. All of us will again file the affidavits in 2020 elections detailing our and our family assets and liabilities. Its all in the public domain," the AAP said in a statement.

The party said that "there is no law that MLAs need to file it to the Lokayukta," adding that no MLA from BJP or filed it in other states.

"No MLA ever filed it in also. If BJP is keen about this, then the should enable the provision under Lokpal and Act making it compulsory for all MPs and MLAs to file annual asserts report. We will support this law in the Parliament. As of now, it's the which has kept this provision of Lokpal and Act in abeyance," the party said.

It also alleged that the notice by the Lokayukta to MLAs "is malafide as it is guided by her tiff with the government. The Lokayukta has misused her office and powers and we are protesting that misuse."

BJP MLA and of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Monday deposited the statements of his assets and liability for the year 2015-16, 2016-17 and A2017-18 before the Lokayukta as required by her notice dated January 11.

Gupta "strongly criticised" the AAP MLAs for flouting the notice of Lokayukta. He said that the act is open defiance of constitutional authority.

Apart from Gupta, BJP MLA M.S. Sirsa also deposited the statements.

--IANS

nks/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)