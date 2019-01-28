Amit Shah hails BJP's performance in Assam tribal council elections

BJP on Monday congratulated Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and party workers for their role in the partys good performance in the state's Rabha Hasong, and elections.

"I congratulate Sarbananda Sonowal, state Ranjit Das, Himanta Biswa Sarma and our karyakartas (workers) of BJP for unit for the landslide victory in the Rabha Hasong, and elections," Shah said in a tweet.

"The victory in these three Tribal Autonomous councils, reflects the unwavering faith in the work being done for the welfare of our tribal sisters and brothers by the BJP's Central and state governments under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

BJP and its allies won the three tribal autonomous

--IANS

ps/oeb/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)