Nagaland CM promises support to Modi

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday promised the state's full support and cooperation in achieving common goals of nation building and improving the welfare of citizens.
"The people of India have given the BJP-led NDA, under your leadership, an overwhelming mandate and I am confident that under your visionary leadership, the country will scale greater heights," Rio said in his letter congratulating Modi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive time.
--IANS
rrk/prs
