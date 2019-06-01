BJP's trouble in MP: Problem of plenty in LS, and a dilemma in Assembly

The BJP is facing a Hamletian dilemma over its MP-elect from Ratlam, G.S. Damor. The former in the is an MLA from constituency. He has less than a week to inform the Vidhan Sabha secretariat whether he wishes to continue as MLA or would accept his newly-earned Lok Sabha seat. In either case a by-election looms large on the state.

If Damor forsakes his Lok Sabha seat, the consequent by-election might not be easy to win. The same holds good for the assembly by-election, but it could affect the party's numerical strength in the Assembly and thereby the Rajya Sabha calculation too.

Damor has the distinction of defeating the son and father in two elections in a space of six months. He defeated Dr in the assembly elections in December and his father Kantilal Bhuria, the "defending" MP, in the last week.

Why the dilemma? The BJP has 109 MLAs in the present House. If Damor quits, the party would have to face a by-election in the state. In the current touch-and-go situation, the would welcome the change when the strength of the House is reduced to 229 excluding the nominated member and Damore. That gives a winning edge on its own strength of 114.

With the induction of more ministers -- two from BSP, one from and at least two independents -- the ruling combine would be in a clover. But if Damor retains his assembly seat, the BJP with a strength of 109 could keep the on the edge. The independents as also the BSP and members have already been alleging that the BJP has been trying to allure them with hefty money offers.

Speculation has been rife about former Pollsters said seasoned Chouhan, who did not contest the Lok Sabha elections, stayed back to monitor the stability of ministry. Wary of any such tricks by the opposition, stayed off the swearing-in of new union ministry.

Meanwhile, BSP chief reviewed party's performance in and on Saturday. In Madhya Pradesh, the party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha elections. It contested 27 of the 29 seats and forfeited its security deposit on all seats. If the party had allied with the Congress and contested fewer seats, the results would have been different.

