Khandu hails Modi cabinet decisions on farmers, traders

Chief Minister here on Saturday described the decisions taken at the first cabinet meeting of the headed by on Friday, as a "philanthropic", which would benefit the hardworking farmers and industrious traders.

Khandu said in a statement the cabinet decision to cover 14.5 crore farmers under the PM Kisan scheme, wherein they, irrespective of their land holdings, would get Rs 6,000 transferred to their bank accounts, would be a great relief to farmers.

The cabinet also approved a Rs 10,774.5 crore proposal for providing pension to crores of farmers.

"As a great relief to traders, three crore retailers, shopkeepers and self-employed people attaining the age of 60 years will be assured a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000. All shopkeepers, self-employed people and retailers with GST turnover below Rs 1.5 crore and aged 18-40 years can enrol for the scheme. Interested people can enrol themselves through 3.25 lakh plus common service centres. Five crore traders are expected to join the scheme in the next three years," he said.

On the Rs 13,343 crore scheme to control foot-&-mouth and brucellosis diseases in the livestock in the next five years, Khandu said, "This scheme will greatly help farmers of my state, predominantly engaged in livestock rearing and had been struggling to save their cattle from foot-&-mouth disease."

He also thanked the for subsiding the previous ratio of centre and state share of 60:40 fund and Centre bearing the entire cost in the new decision.

Khandu lauded the Union cabinet for enhancing the amount to be paid as part of the Prime Ministers Scholarship Scheme from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs 2,250 per month to Rs 3,000 per month for girls.

--IANS

rrk/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)