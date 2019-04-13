Naidu visits EC to complain EVM malfunctioning

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday visited the EC office here to complain the malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during polling in the state on Thursday.
A day after polling for all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, which was marred by the malfunctioning of some EVMs, Naidu on Friday blasted the Election Commission (EC) for what he called "turning the elections into a big farce".
--IANS
