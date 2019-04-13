JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

61.50 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand

Business Standard

Naidu visits EC to complain EVM malfunctioning

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday visited the EC office here to complain the malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during polling in the state on Thursday.

A day after polling for all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, which was marred by the malfunctioning of some EVMs, Naidu on Friday blasted the Election Commission (EC) for what he called "turning the elections into a big farce".

--IANS

vv-akk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 13:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU