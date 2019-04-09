Nakul Nath owns properties worth over Rs 600 cr

Kamal Nath's son and the candidate from the parliamentary constituency, Nakul Nath, has moveable and immoveable properties in his name worth over Rs 600 crore.

While his wife keeps worth Rs 2 crore moveable and immoveable properties in her.

According to the affidavit filed before the electoral officer, has declared in his nomination papers that he has Rs 615,93,17,714 moveable and immoveable properties and his wife owns a total of Rs 2,30,31,907 moveable and immoveable properties.

However, according to the affidavit, had more income than her husband in fiscal 2017-18. had showed his total income for the last fiscal year at Rs 2,76,81,446 while Priya's income was Rs 4,18,21,829 in the corresponding period.

According to the affidavit, has no pending criminal case against him and he has not been sentenced in any case ever.

