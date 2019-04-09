Address mining ban in Goa: Congress to Modi

A day before is scheduled to address his only poll campaign poll in Goa, the on Tuesday demanded that the top BJP leader address key issues related to the coastal state, which includes failure to tackle unemployment, restarting and special status for

Addressing a press conference in Panaji at the party's state headquarters, said the fact that Modi's only poll rally in was being held at an indoor stadium with a capacity of around "10,000 to 12,000" showed that the BJP was not confident of pulling in crowds for the Prime Minister's rally.

The Prime Minister's rally is scheduled at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium, near Panaji, on April 10.

"When makes his speech in on Wednesday, he should better have answers to issues in Goa, which the BJP has miserable failed to address, which includes rising unemployment, resumption of and granting of special status for Goa," D'Mello told reporters.

At the press conference, D'Mello also chided the BJP for hosting Modi's rally at an indoor stadium which has a capacity of "10,000 to 12,000".A

"Is this rally worthy for a person holding the rank of Holding the rally at a small indoor stadium proves that the BJP in Goa is unable to drum up crowd support for Modi," D'Mello said.

Speaking to IANS state Vinay Tendulkar, however, said, the indoor stadium's capacity was nearly 20,000-25,000 and that a television screen was also being put up outside the stadium, where people could also view Modi's speech.

"We decided to hold the rally at an indoor stadium because the sun and heat is very harsh in the afternoon and the Prime Minister's rally begins at 3:30 pm, when conditions are severe," Tendulkar said.

