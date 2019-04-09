BJP MLA, 4 others killed in Maoist attack (Third Lead)

A BJP MLA and four others were killed in a major Maoist attack in district of on Tuesday, two days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the constituency, officials said.

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, his and three personal security officers were killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Kuakonda area, a forested part of district, this evening, they said.

The "meticulously planned attack" was carried out when Mandavi was hurrying to an election meeting just before the close of election campaign at 5 p.m. for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls due on Thursday, the police said.

The vehicle in which the MLA was travelling bore the maximum brunt of the blast, (Anti-Naxal Operations) P told reporters.

Mandavi was the lone MLA from Bastar region which accounts for 12 Assembly seats.

This was the first Maoist attack in since the assumed power in December last year, ending 15 years of BJP rule in the state.

condemned the attack and said the sacrifices of the deceased will not go in vain.

cancelled his election meetings and rushed to his office for a meeting with senior police and intelligence officers after the attack.

--IANS

sk-rak/mr/ajay/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)