Nanda Devi: Foreign climbers go missing, searches on

A team of eight members, including seven foreign mountaineers, has gone missing on its way to Nanda Devi peak in Uttarakhand.
A search operation has begun to find these missing foreign climbers.
According to the report, the team, which includes seven mountaineers from the UK, US and Australia besides a liaison officer from the Indian Institute of Mountaineering, left Munsiyari on May 13.
