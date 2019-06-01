JUST IN
Business Standard

Nanda Devi: Foreign climbers go missing, searches on

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A team of eight members, including seven foreign mountaineers, has gone missing on its way to Nanda Devi peak in Uttarakhand.

A search operation has begun to find these missing foreign climbers.

According to the report, the team, which includes seven mountaineers from the UK, US and Australia besides a liaison officer from the Indian Institute of Mountaineering, left Munsiyari on May 13.

--IANS

ak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 14:30 IST

