Travel guide dies rescuing tourists in J&K

The body of a tourist guide who was killed while saving tourists during a rafting accident in Lidder river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area was pulled out of the river on Saturday.
Rouf Ahmad Dar went missing while rescuing save five tourists, including foreigners, when their boat capsized in the river on Friday evening.
The body was handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities, tourism department officials said.
State Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam has directed the concerned officers to provide all possible assistance and compensation to the family of the braveheart.
--IANS
sq/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
