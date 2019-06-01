Travel guide dies rescuing tourists in J&K

The body of a tourist guide who was killed while saving tourists during a accident in in and Kashmir's area was pulled out of the river on Saturday.

Rouf went missing while rescuing save five tourists, including foreigners, when their boat capsized in the river on Friday evening.

The body was handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities, tourism department officials said.

has directed the concerned officers to provide all possible assistance and compensation to the family of the braveheart.

