NASA solar probe to make closest approach to Sun in April

Just 161 days after its launch, NASA's has completed its first orbit of the and has now begun the second of 24 planned orbits, which will mark its closest approach to the in April, the US space agency has said.

Launched on August 12, the Parker Solar Probe, NASA's historic small car-sized probe, will journey steadily closer to the Sun, until it makes its closest approach at 3.8 million miles.

Throughout its mission, the probe will make six more Venus gravity assists and 24 total passes by the

The completed its first orbit of the Sun, reaching the point in its orbit farthest from our star, called aphelion, said in a statement.

It has now begun the second of 24 planned orbits, on track for its second perihelion, or closest approach to the Sun, on April 4, 2019.

"It's been an illuminating and fascinating first orbit," said Andy Driesman, at the

"We've learned a lot about how the operates and reacts to the solar environment, and I'm proud to say the team's projections have been very accurate," Driesman added.

entered full operational status (known as Phase E) on January 1, with all and operating as designed.

The has been delivering data from its instruments to Earth via the Deep Space Network, and to date more than 17 gigabits of science data has been downloaded. The full dataset from the first orbit will be downloaded by April.

Like its first perihelion in November 2018, Parker Solar Probe's second perihelion in April will bring the spacecraft to a distance of about 15 million miles from the Sun -- just over half the previous close solar approach record of about 27 million miles set by Helios 2 in 1976.

The spacecraft's four instrument suites will help scientists begin to answer outstanding questions about the Sun's fundamental physics -- including how particles and solar material are accelerated out into space at such high speeds and why the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, is so much hotter than the surface below.

--IANS

rt/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)