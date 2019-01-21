Natural ways to boost immunity in children (Health Notes)

It is natural for parents to protect their children from any harm, including the endless array of germs they are exposed to every day.

As children grow up, they are continuously exposed to various germs, especially in places such as daycare centres and preschool. Children with low are highly susceptible to various types of The high incidence of has led to an increased and inappropriate use of antibiotics, which has further resulted in

Antimicrobial resistance, a widespread problem, takes places when microbes build resistance against the medications intended to kill them due to overuse. It is one of

the world's most pressing public problems. The best way to tackle this is to build a strong immunity, which naturally protects your child from Dr. Rajesh Kumawat, Head - Medical Services & Clinical Development, The Himalaya Drug Company, shares a few tips that can help boost your child's

* Healthy Diet

A healthy diet that comprises all fundamental components like proteins, minerals, vitamins, micronutrients and unsaturated fats in optimum quantity, helps build the required to fight against various infections or in children. Citrus fruits, carrots, green leafy vegetables, beans, strawberry, yogurt, garlic, and ginger help build immunity with their immunity-boosting properties.

* Adequate Sleep

Sleep deprivation suppresses the functionality of the immune system, which makes children susceptible to infections. Adequate sleep is an absolute necessity to rejuvenate the body. Newborns need up to 18 hours of sleep a day, toddlers require 12 to 13 hours, and preschoolers need about 10 hours of sleep.

* Hygiene

Maintaining hand hygiene before and after each meal, after playtime, handling pets, blowing the nose, using the restroom and arriving home from daycare helps prevent infections in children.

* Herbal Solutions: Despite taking proper care, children's immunity may be affected. Consumption of herbal like Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia), Amalaki (Emblica officinalis), Yashtimadhu (Glycyrrhiza glabra), and Guggulu (Balsamodendron mukul) can help children stay healthier as they help build immunity.

"Naturally obtained supplements strengthen the Herbs like Guduchi, Yashti Madhu, and Guggulu are natural sources of antioxidants. The antiviral

property of Yashtimadhu also helps manage asthma, bronchitis, and The anti-inflammatory property of Guggulu helps reduce inflammation," Dr. Kumawat added.

A combination of herbs may be a safe and effective adjuvant to antimicrobials in the management of When co-prescribed with antibiotics, herbs may

have a role in faster recovery, reduces the duration and cost of therapy, besides preventing reinfections.

--IANS

kumawat/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)