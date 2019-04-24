Naveen invites Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony

Biju (BJD) President and on Wednesday invited to attend as "guest" his swearing-in ceremony after the declaration of election results on May 23.

Patnaik claimed that the BJD had already got a majority in the Assembly after the third phase polling held on April 23.

"Yesterday, the stated that he would visit again after the exit of BJD government. However, with the blessings of people here, BJD has already secured majority in the Assembly," the told an election rally in constituency.

"I humbly invite Modiji to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the BJD government as a guest," said Patnaik.

Of the 147 Assembly seats, election for 105 have already been held in the first three phases in the state while polling will be held for the remaining seats in the fourth phase on April 29.

Patnaik's statement comes a day after the asserted that the exit of BJD government was certain.

'Naveen babu aap jaa rahe ho, apka jaana tay hai' (Naveen Babu, your are going, your exit is certain)," said the Prime Minister at an election rally in Kendrapara.

Modi launched a direct attack on for the first time.

Simultaneous elections for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats are being held in in four phases.

