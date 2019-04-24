Indira Jaising objects to Bains' entry in SC in car

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks response from advocate who alleged foulplay in sexual harassment charges against CJI Gogoi
Indira Jaising questions AG's appearance in hearing on CJI's sexual harassment allegations
SC notice to advocate alleging conspiracy against CJI
Sr advocate Indira Jaising takes umbrage on Attorney General's comment
Lawyer's submission of conspiracy to frame CJI "very serious, disturbing": SC
-
Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Wednesday protested against the entry of car of advocate Utsav Bains -- who has filed an affidavit claiming a conspiracy against the Chief Justice of India under the garb of sexual harassment charge -- into the Supreme Court complex without any mandatory valid sticker.
Bains was summoned by the court after he claimed that he was aware of a conspiracy to malign and remove Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
Jaising protested inside the court against the "special privileges" to the advocate. "Today, he came inside the Supreme Court complex in a Jaguar, a luxury car brand, without any valid sticker...it was a taxi. All our cars have stickers."
Bains, however, replied that in no way he is connected with the CJI in any capacity.
"I had to come to the court, as I learnt about a conspiracy against the CJI," said Bains.
Jaising retorted that no vehicle can come inside the apex court complex without mandatory clearance.
Bains responded by saying that senior advocate Jaising is resorting to personal attacks.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that due to a security threat, his movement on the complex was discreet, and he was under the protection of police.
The entry on the Supreme Court campus is strictly regulated, as it is treated as a high-security zone.
To enter the apex court premises, every vehicle owner is required to procure an entry pass, other than lawyers and employees with proximity card.
(Sumit Saxena can be contacted at Sumit.s@ians.in)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU