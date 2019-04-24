Indira Jaising objects to Bains' entry in SC in car

Senior on Wednesday protested against the entry of car of Utsav Bains -- who has filed an affidavit claiming a conspiracy against the of under the garb of charge -- into the complex without any mandatory valid sticker.

Bains was summoned by the court after he claimed that he was aware of a conspiracy to malign and remove

Jaising protested inside the court against the "special privileges" to the "Today, he came inside the complex in a Jaguar, a luxury car brand, without any valid sticker...it was a taxi. All our cars have stickers."

Bains, however, replied that in no way he is connected with the CJI in any capacity.

"I had to come to the court, as I learnt about a conspiracy against the CJI," said Bains.

Jaising retorted that no vehicle can come inside the apex court complex without mandatory clearance.

Bains responded by saying that Jaising is resorting to personal attacks.

A bench headed by Justice said that due to a security threat, his movement on the complex was discreet, and he was under the protection of police.

The entry on the campus is strictly regulated, as it is treated as a high-security zone.

To enter the apex court premises, every vehicle owner is required to procure an entry pass, other than lawyers and employees with proximity card.

