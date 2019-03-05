Navy chief warns of terror strikes through sea

Underlining that is facing state-sponsored terrorism, on Tuesday said there are reports of terrorists being trained to carry out attacks through various ways including via the sea route.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue, Lanba without taking names hit out at for abetting in the region.

He said that the Indo-Pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of in recent years, and few countries in this part of the world have been spared by this scourge.

"The global nature which has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat. India, however, faces a far more serious version of terrorism -- state-sponsored terrorism," Lanba said as he cited the example of February 14 Pulwama attack in which at least 40 paramilitary troopers were killed.

"This violence was perpetrated by extremists aided and abetted by a state, which seeks to destabilise We also have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out attacks with varying modus operandi, including through the medium of sea," he said.

"We have seen how quickly terrorist groups evolve across the globe and this particular 'brand' of terror may well become a global problem in the near future," he added.

The said that the Indian security establishment is continuously working to address this menace, and stressed that it is "imperative" that the global community acts to contain and eliminate terrorism, in all its forms.

"As maritime economic endeavour increases across the region, there is need to enhance maritime security, both individual and collective. Given the wide range of threats at sea, from piracy and crime to maritime terrorism, it is important that all stakeholders work together," he said.

He said that enhancing regional security cooperation will "allow us to optimally coordinate efforts to counter common challenges", optimise responses to shared situations and continuously learn from each others' best practices.

In a related development, on Tuesday said that it thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to violate Pakistani territorial waters. However, the refuted the allegations, saying its deployment is to "protect national maritime interests".

--IANS

mak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)