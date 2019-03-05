India faces far more serious version of state-sponsored terrorism than other countries: Navy Chief

-
Vice Admiral Sunil Lanba on Tuesday asserted that "India faces a far more serious version of state-sponsored terrorism than other countries".
He highlighted the threats being faced by India in the Indo-Pacific region and said terrorists have been quickly evolving and the Indian security establishment has been continuously working to combat the new challenges.
"The Indo-pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and few countries in this part of the world have been spared by this cause. Global nature which terrorism has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat," Lanba stated while speaking at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2019 in New Delhi.
