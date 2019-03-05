India faces far more serious version of state-sponsored terrorism than other countries: Navy Chief

on Tuesday asserted that " faces a far more serious version of state-sponsored than other countries".

He highlighted the threats being faced by in the Indo-Pacific region and said terrorists have been quickly evolving and the Indian security establishment has been continuously working to combat the new challenges.

"The Indo-pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of in recent years and few countries in this part of the world have been spared by this cause. Global nature which has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat," Lanba stated while speaking at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2019 in

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)