Don't question IAF's courage, but don't politicize too: Sachin

Minister on Tuesday termed it as wrong to question the IAF's bravery but added that it was equally wrong to politicize the IAF bombing of the terrorist camp in

Pilot told the media here: "Indian Army, Navy and reflect and symbolize the honour and esteem of the nation. We were, are and shall be proud of our forces, always, irrespective of which party controls the government."

But he said it was wrong to politicize the issue of the surgical strikes and quoted the example of who reportedly said that this shall help his party to win 22 of the 28 seats in the state.

Yeddyurappa's statement "shows a political mindset. He should not have made those remarks", said Pilot.

The said that figures of terrorists killed in these strikes as claimed by BJP had created a controversy.

"The need of the hour is to de-politicize the entire issue."

Earlier, Union told to go to Balakot in if he wanted proof of the air strikes of February 26.

Sibal on Monday accused of politicizing terror.

Rathore tweeted: "You believe international media over own intelligence agencies? You seem happy when media quoted by you says 'no losses in strike'?

The Indian bombed training camps run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Balakot in after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

--IANS

arc/mr/vd

