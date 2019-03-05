Navy chief warns of seaborne terror strikes

Observing that is facing state-sponsored terrorism, Navy chief on Tuesday warned about terrorists being trained to carry out attacks even via sea route.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue, Lanba without taking names hit out at for abetting terrorists, who carried out the February 14 Pulwama attack in and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

"India, however, faces a far more serious version of -- You have all witnessed the horrific scale of the extremist attack in the Indian state of and Kashmir just three weeks ago," he said.

"This was perpetrated by extremists aided and abetted by a state, which seeks to destabilise We also have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out attacks with varying modus operandi, including through the medium of the sea," said Lanba.

"We have seen how quickly terrorist groups evolve across the globe and this particular 'brand' of terror may well become a global problem in the near future.

"The Indian security establishment is continuously working to address this menace. It is imperative that the global community acts to contain and eliminate terrorism, in all its forms," he added.

--IANS

and/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)