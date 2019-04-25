NC takes up Pandit voters' problems with J&K CEO

A National Conference delegation on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Kumar to inform him of the problems faced by migrant Pandit voters.

A party statement said that the delegation led by former MLC met the CEO, Kumar and raised various issues and problems faced by the Kashmiri Pandit voters in casting their ballots.

"The delegation apprised the in detail that the process of filling M Forms was still cumbersome despite being available online.

"It was stated that names were not registered at the polling booths as per M Forms and many names were misspelt. It was requested that the procedure be further simplified," it said.

According to the statement, the said that many steps have been taken to make the process easier, and that postal ballots could be used instead of M Forms as an option.

"It was agreed that the would organize awareness camps in Jammu and also train volunteers to inform the voters about the existing process and to take suggestions to further facilitate the participation of the Kashmiri Pandit migrants in the democratic process," it said.

Thousands of Kashmiri Pandit migrant voters belonging to every voting segments in the Valley are living outside after their mass exodus in 1990s following the eruption of separatist violence in

