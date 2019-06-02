NCLT clears Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger

The bench of (NCLT) has approved the proposed merger of telecom infrastructure companies Bharti Infratel and

" (NCLT), Bench, vide its order dated May 31, 2019, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Limited (transferor company) and (transferee company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013," Bharti Infratel said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

As per the filing, the amalgamation scheme would become effective on the date on which certified copy of the NCLT order is filed with the of companies upon fulfilment or waiver of other conditions prescribed in the scheme.

The merger would also require approval from the

In April 2018, Bharti Airtel, and erstwhile and had agreed to merge both the tower companies to create a mega company born with an estimated 1.63 lakh towers in 22 telecom circles in the country.

