Nearly 82% polling recorded in Bengal's third phase

An average of 81.97 percent votes were cast in the third phase election to five parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, the said here on Wednesday.

The polling percentage was 83.61 in Balurghat, 80.28 in Malda North, 81.01 in Malda South, 80.69 in Jangipur and 84.33 percent in Murshidabad constituencies, according to the office of

In the third phase polls, a total of 80,23,846 people were eligible to vote in 8,528 polling stations to decided the fate of 61 candidates, six of whom are women.

Asked about the Trinamool Congress' roadshow in Saithia under Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, where a worker was seen with a pistol, told reporters: "We have come to know about this and asked for a report."

Trinamool's star candidate is seeking re-election from the seat.

Also, regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's theme song still being played despite EC's ban, Basu said they "will look into the matter".

CPI-M leader has approached the seeking investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Arnab Roy, asking for postponing the bye-election in all six assembly constituencies and raising other scrutiny related complaints.

"As was in charge of the EVMs and VVPAT, we feel that his disappearance is very much related to the elections. We demand proper investigation in order to unveil the mystery," Deb said.

