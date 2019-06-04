Netizens jeer new Mac Pro, compare it with grater

Apple's new Mac Pro, launched at the 2019 Developers Conference (WWDC), has invited derision and raillery from with some comparing the design of the device to a cheese grater.

The new look is inspired by an earlier design that featured a boxy silver case with matching feet and handles. That Pro had a mesh pattern on the front and back. The big holes on the new give it an even more intense grater flair than the original model.

And the first thing people noticed, unfortunately, aside from the several pros the new technology offered is that it resembled a cheese grater.

The $5,999 product was flamed to bits by users. "Love the new Mac Pro design," wrote Harm Holting along with a photo of a classic box-style cheese grater.

"I feel like the new #MacPro wouldn't even make a very good cheese grater. The holes go inwards," wrote another

"When you release a $6,000 cheese grater you know everyone's gonna buy:#WWDC19," wrote another person.

The five-day WWDC opened at McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California, on Monday with a number of high-profile announcements and launches made during its two-and-a-bit hour keynote. Apart from new software, the participants got a smattering of new hardware and Apple also killed off iTunes in the process.

