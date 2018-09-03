New AI model helps assess brain injury in patients

Chinese researchers have built an (AI) model with that would help determine whether patients with severe brain damage might regain

can lead to of (DOC). Some patients can recover from an but others fall into chronic DOC, also known as a They cannot communicate or act consciously.

The novel AI model can make an assessment based on images of brain functional networks, reported.

"When a brain functions, multiple brain regions are involved, and they form a network, working together. Like two mobile phones, though no actual wire links them, they have a functional connection when people make a phone call," said lead Song Ming, from the

For the study, published in the journal eLife, the team used resting state functional (fMRI) and found typical features seen in the of DOC patients, which can be biomarkers to trace the level of and predict the possibility of recovery.

To train the AI, they fed it tens of thousands of brain images of 63 DOC patients, at least one month after their

The model diagnosed patients who would recover consciousness and those who would not with an accuracy of 88 per cent in 100 cases.

