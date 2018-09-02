Bodies of 14 newborn babies found at Kolkata ground

In a shocking incident, at least 14 dead bodies of newborn babies, wrapped in plastic bags, were recovered from a deserted ground in south Kolkata's Haridebpur on Sunday, police said.

Covered with shrubs and twigs, the bodies were found on Sunday afternoon while the sprawling ground was being cleaned up.

The ground has been sealed by the officials of following the recovery.

and Police rushed to the spot.

"I was informed by the that the ground was filled with litters for many months and needed to be cleaned. While the cleaning work was on, 14 dead bodies of new born babies could be recovered from one side of the ground. The bodies were wrapped in plastic and was applied to stop them from rotting," Chatterjee said.

"The police are keeping a strict vigil on the spot. The entire ground needs to be cleaned to ascertain the exact number of bodies that have been dumped here."

The police are still figuring out how the bodies were dumped on the empty ground.

