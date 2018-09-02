More than 300,000 people suffer from kidney ailments: Expert

More than 300,000 people are suffering from end-stage ailments and despite that only 10,000 transplantations are taking place, physician said on Sunday.

She said a major hurdle in is the availability of a suitable healthy donor in the family.

About 30-40 per cent of failure patients do not get transplant due to blood group mismatch in the family.

She was speaking at a continued medical education (CME) on held here. Nearly 80 physicians took part in it, organised by in Mohali in association of the

Such was once considered impossible or highly risky due to hyper-acute rejection by which the transplanted organ becomes non-functional as it will be rejected by the antibodies, Kasuhal said.

surgeon said ABO (A, B, AB, O blood groups) incompatible is a boon to such patients as it may reduce the waiting time for transplants in them.

"We have been performing ABO incompatible transplants successfully for the last three years. To perform such transplants, medical treatment is given to lower antibody levels in the blood and reduce risk of donor kidney rejection. This treatment includes a process of removing anti-bodies from the blood (plasmapheresis), and prescribing medications that protect the new kidney from antibodies," he said.

The results of such ABO incompatible transplants are the same as of normal with about 93-95 per cent kidneys working by the end of first year, he added.

