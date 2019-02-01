Israeli researchers have discovered 27 new molecules, which may lead to a potential treatment for fatty liver disease, and to heal wounds.

The findings, led by at the of Jerusalem, were made possible by a new algorithm, which chose the 27 molecules with the strongest therapeutic potential from a database of 1.56 million molecules.

These molecules, which are undergoing to treat and the incurable fatty liver disease, all activate a special protein called PPAR-delta (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta).

PPAR-delta activation has the potential to increase physical endurance and trim waistlines by getting muscle cells to burn more fat, according to the study published in

"With such a large group of highly active molecules, there is a high probability to find treatments for However, we should wait till all the experiments are done before we get our hopes up too high," said

Future evaluations will hopefully include testing treatments for improved wound healing, and to prevent kidney toxicity in diabetics, the researchers said.

There is much in Goldblum's new molecules.

Integra Holdings, Hebrew University's biotech company, determined that 21 of the 27 have the potential to reach pharmaceutical success, especially as a possible cure for

In addition, is currently testing PPAR-delta's physical endurance properties on mice.

predicts that in a few years we will hopefully be seeing several of these molecules in the pipeline for clinical studies on humans.

--IANS

rt/oeb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)