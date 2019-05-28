New German envoy connects with India's heart and culture

Walter J. Lindner, the newly-appointed German to India, made heads turn last week, when he arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a red car. Meeting 'sadhus' in Varanasi, touring Delhi's spice market in a rickshaw, and visiting the Beatles Ashram -- the has announced his arrival in style.

was seen travelling Indian cities long before he presented his credentials to in Hindi on May 21, much to the latter's delight. More recently, he tweeted a congratulatory video to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, whose party was re-elected to power in the 2019

The reason for this to learn Hindi, a language spoken widely in India, was to connect swiftly with people.

"I want to talk to people who are not much fluent in English, which is what happens when you go to the countryside," 62-year-old told IANS over phone from Kolkata, where he visited the German He will visit Chennai after the West

The envoy, who sports long hair tied in a ponytail, quickly gained popularity on social media, when he live-tweeted his tour of Indian cities: Jaipur, Shekhawati, Dehradun, and He also shared a photograph of himself, when he had visited in 1977, as a 21-year-old.

" - thousands of years old, India's spiritual capital, a place so sacred that to die here is said to be a fast track to liberation from the endless cycle of rebirth and union with the divine. Early morning boat ride along the ghats," read one of his tweets from the holy city, coupled with beautiful images of its landscape.

What motivated this tour?

"I'm totally interested in the culture of You have 1.4 billion people living together peacefully. What's the secret? The world's biggest religions in the world are living and existing together. You have regions, languages, north-south, so many things. It fascinates me how it works," he explained.

Back from his cultural travel, chose a shiny red over "some of the best and most beautiful cars on earth -- BMWs, Mercedes or Audies" that brag of their German origin.

Now operating out of his base in New Delhi, Lindner has already tried the lifeline of -- the Metro rail -- and has interesting remarks to make about India's different phases of history.

"Taking a subway (metro) from my embassy is 21st century, then you go to the spice market (Khari Baoli) which is running in the eighth century. It's in a time warp. There are different phases of history here," Lindner, who has released several music CDs, added.

Speaking on his quest to connect with people, the German said that along with his interest in "Indian art, history, architecture, music, dance", he cannot forget the country's people.

"When you are a diplomat, you spend most of your time in diplomatic circles. I am always trying to have direct contact with people, be it in factories or slums. This country is safe enough for me to do this."

