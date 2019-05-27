Trump, Japanese Emperor pledge to boost cooperation

The US and on Monday pledged to continue and expand cooperation during a state dinner hosted by newly-crowned Japanese in honour of American during the latter's official visit to the Asian country.

The dinner, hosted at the by at the end of a day full of political meetings for Trump, was also attended by and around 180 other guests. The men were dressed in tuxedos and the women were wearing gala dresses or striking kimonos, news reported.

At the beginning of the banquet, both and Trump toasted the cooperation between the two allies.

"I sincerely hope that... the peoples of our two will continue to contribute to peace and prosperity in the world to bring about a future filled with hope, all the while further expanding the scope of our cooperation and deepening our unwavering bond," Naruhito said, according to state broadcaster NHK.

Trump, wearing an unfastened tuxedo, said he was carrying the American people's expectations for the treasured bilateral alliance.

"We embrace the limitless potential now before us: to cooperate on new frontiers of technology, space, infrastructure, defence, commerce, and many other areas of shared promise," said the

The other invitees included the top political leaders of the country and members of the royal family.

The French-inspired menu at the banquet included Consomme a la Royale, Turbot a la Meuniere Sauce Tomate, Cote de Boeuf Rotie, Salade de Saison, Glace Mont Fuji and a dessert of melon and grapes.

The state dinner marked the end of the day's agenda for Trump, who had arrived on Saturday as the first foreign leader to be received by Naruhito, who ascended the throne on May 1 after the abdication of his father,

Trump is set to conclude his visit on Tuesday after commemorating American military personnel who died in service at a US military base south of and visiting a Japanese

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)