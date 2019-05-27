JUST IN
Bimstec leaders invited for Modi's swearing in

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India has invited leaders of Bimstec member states for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius -- the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, had also been invited, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said here on Monday.

The members of Bimstec (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, which are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 19:40 IST

